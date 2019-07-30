Shirley Hamilton Roy

Guest Book
  • - Tom & Joan Maxwell
  • "Pam,Carey and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Aunt..."
    - John and Jackie Carman
Service Information
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH
45069
(513)-777-8433
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
West Chester, OH 45069
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Miami Christian Church
6140 Ludlum Rd.
Monroe, OH
View Map
Obituary
Shirley Hamilton Roy, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Othel Lewis Roy for 62 years; daughter of the late Lawrence "Buster" Hamilton and Mertie Morgan Hamilton; dear mother of Pamela (William) Brock, Cary (Tracey) Roy, and the late Kathy Roy; cherished grandmother of James, Elizabeth, Heather (Steven), Christopher (Magen), Sarah (Aaron), Megan, Keith (Tiffany), Shelli (Adam), Corey (Samantha) and Drew; great-grandmother of Alaina, Corbin, Cy, Atticus, Grace, Jake, Levi, Lincoln, Skylar, Sawyer, Abby, Tori, and the late Addie; sister of Lawrence "Bud" (the late Shirley) Hamilton, Narcissus "Cissy" (the late Henson) Luttrell, Louise (Ray) Carman, Sue (Bill) Ashley, Donnie (Donna) Hamilton, Judy (Curtis) Wells, Connie Floyd, sister-in-law Jane Hamilton and the late Bobby C. and Gerald Hamilton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services were held at the Little Miami Christian Church, 6140 Ludlum Rd., Monroe, OH 45152 on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Condolences can be given at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.