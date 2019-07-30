|
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
Service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Hodapp Funeral Home
8815 Cincinnati Columbus Rd
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Little Miami Christian Church
Shirley Hamilton Roy, 82, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
She was the beloved wife of the late Othel Lewis Roy for 62 years; daughter of the late Lawrence "Buster" Hamilton and Mertie Morgan Hamilton; dear mother of Pamela (William) Brock, Cary (Tracey) Roy, and the late Kathy Roy; cherished grandmother of James, Elizabeth, Heather (Steven), Christopher (Magen), Sarah (Aaron), Megan, Keith (Tiffany), Shelli (Adam), Corey (Samantha) and Drew; great-grandmother of Alaina, Corbin, Cy, Atticus, Grace, Jake, Levi, Lincoln, Skylar, Sawyer, Abby, Tori, and the late Addie; sister of Lawrence "Bud" (the late Shirley) Hamilton, Narcissus "Cissy" (the late Henson) Luttrell, Louise (Ray) Carman, Sue (Bill) Ashley, Donnie (Donna) Hamilton, Judy (Curtis) Wells, Connie Floyd, sister-in-law Jane Hamilton and the late Bobby C. and Gerald Hamilton. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 8815 Cincinnati-Columbus Rd. (Rt. 42), West Chester, OH 45069 on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral Services were held at the Little Miami Christian Church, 6140 Ludlum Rd., Monroe, OH 45152 on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to . Condolences can be given at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019
