Stanley Cleveland Meeks, 77, of Liberty, died Sunday Dec. 1, 2019 at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
He is survived by his spouse, Jewell Evans Meeks; sons, Jeffrey Cleveland (Cherie Marie) Meeks, Darrell Wayne (Amy Elizabeth) Meeks; brothers, David (Jeanette) Meeks, Marvin Meeks; three grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Dec. 3 at Thomas Ridge Church. Burial was in the Thomas Ridge Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 4, 2019