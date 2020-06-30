Stephen Alan Wolford, of Frankfort, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. He was 66.
Born May 8, 1954, in Liberty, KY, he was a son of Dorothy Beard Wolford and the late George E. Wolford. At age 15, Stephen moved to the Stewart Home School in Frankfort where he worked, had numerous friends and participated in many activities. Over the years, Stephen became the Postmaster for the school and was often referred to on campus as "Mr. Postmaster" by fellow students and school personnel. Stephen often came home to Liberty to visit and while home he enjoyed spending time with his family and having lunch with his buddies: David McKinney, Tony York, Lee Murphy, and the late Stewart Cochran. Stephen loved to bowl and participated in bowling tournaments with The Special Olympics of Kentucky, where he earned many medals. He was an avid UK and Cincinnati Reds fan. Stephen was a member of the Westside Christian Church.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy Beard Wolford of Liberty; two brothers, Rodney (Mary) Wolford and Mark (Sandy) Wolford, both of Liberty; nieces and nephews, Jason (Lynn) Wolford, David (Vera) Wolford, Sara (Morgan) Pence, and Laura (Joe) Willis; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Lily, Virginia, Jacob, Elise, George Emmet, Maya, Neil, and Leora.
Funeral services were held privately for family only with Bro. Marty Shackelord officiating. Burial will be private at Casey County Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Special Olympics of Kentucky, In Memory of Stephen Alan Wolford, PO Box 2300, Frankfort, KY 40602-2300.
Stephen's funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at http://www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.