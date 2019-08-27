Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Randall "Randy" Richards. View Sign Service Information BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty 142 KY Hwy 49 Liberty , KY 42539-0238 (606)-787-6211 Send Flowers Obituary

Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019 and after 8 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Troy Coffey and Bro. Casey Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Valley Cemetery. Steven Randall "Randy" Richards, 58, of Liberty, KY, passed away on Saturday Aug. 24, 2019 in Liberty.He was born on March 21, 1961 a son of Helen Richards and the late Otis Richards. Randy was a carpenter and a former employee of Oshkosh B'Gosh. Randy loved the outdoors, was a family man and loved his family and friends with all his heart. Randy loved horses and his mules, gardening and watching things grow. He will be missed greatly and is loved very much by all who knew him. Randy enjoyed going and listening to his friends in the Cadillac Tractor Band. Randy loved everyone and took care of everyone. The world has lost a great man but its Heaven's gain. He had the biggest heart and loved the simple things in life and was a great man. He was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle and friend. He loved his wife and soulmate Dana with all his heart. He loved his dog "pootie" who was his best friend, and his nieces and nephews as his own children. He was a hard worker and enjoyed life to the fullest. Randy was called "Anday" by his two nieces Jennifer and Lisa who he had a special bond with.Additional survivors include: His spouse: Dana Helm Richards; brother: Ricky Richards, of Liberty; sisters: Brenda Kaye Richards and Betty Jane Richards, both of Liberty; two special nieces: Jennifer Richards, of Moreland, and Lisa Richards (Garryd) Buis, of Middleburg; special nephew: Byron (Lisa) Humphrey, of Liberty; great-niece: Hannah Humphrey; and two great-nephews: Kyle Humphrey and Rylan Buis.Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday Aug. 27, 2019 and after 8 a.m. on Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 28, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Troy Coffey and Bro. Casey Davis officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Valley Cemetery. Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 28, 2019

