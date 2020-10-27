1/1
Sue Rodgers
Sue Rodgers, of Bradfordsville, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Casey County Hospital. She was 71.
Born on Sept. 6, 1949, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late Elvis and Iva Dean McQueary Luttrell. Sue was a homemaker. She loved attending church at Old Time Independent Baptist, where she was a member. She enjoyed cooking, reading her bible, and bird watching. Sue loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by three sons, Ricky (Patricia) Rodgers of Liberty, Dean (Martha) Rodgers of Liberty, and Stevie Rodgers of Bradfordsville; a daughter, Cathy (PJ) Sherrell of Liberty; a significant other, JR Pemberton of Bradfordsville; nine grandchildren, Tony, Shane, Michael, Brittany, Ben, Jessica, Tyler, Bradley, and Jason; and twelve great-grandchildren. Other survivors include two sisters, Valerie (Bruce) Holt of Dunnville and Linda (David) Downing of Waddy; and five brothers, Pascal (Connie) Luttrell, Ricky (Cindy) Luttrell, Rodney (Kim) Luttrell, Victor (Shellie) Luttrell, and Larry (Susie) Luttrell, all of Liberty.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three sisters, Lana Bryant, Georgeann Luttrell, and Monica Luttrell; and two brothers, Kenny Luttrell and Louie Luttrell.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. James Lockard, evangelist, officiating. Burial followed in Oak Grove Contown Cemetery.
The family received friends from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Pallbearers were her grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to The Gideons International.
Arrangements for Ms. Sue Rodgers are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at http://www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
