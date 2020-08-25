1/1
Susan Jeanette Collins
Susan Jeanette Collins, 54, native of Louisville, KY, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Birmingham, AL, after a long battle with cancer.
Susan was born Dec. 13, 1965 to Jeanette Russell Collins and Lilburn Glenn Collins. After graduating from Ballard High School and Northern Kentucky University, Susan made a career in the telecommunications industry, including stints with Nortel and ending with several positions with Cisco, most recently as Business Development Manager for VIP in the United States and Latin America. She was a tireless worker, a fiercely devoted friend, and she was always eager to help, serving her communities through various services and fundraisers. She loved traveling the world and spending free time riding her horse Pamela with friends and letting her dog Ava run free at her stable. She will be remembered for her deep love and devotion to her family and friends, her desire to always help others, her zest for life and her incredible sense of humor.
She was pre-deceased by her father Lilburn Glenn Collins, and her amazing adoptive father of 40 years Francis Wortham, both of whom loved her deeply. She is survived by her mother, Jeanette Russell Wortham of Louisville KY, brother Patrick Glenn Collins of Fairfax VA and her nieces Alexandra Constance Collins and Jennifer Anne Collins, also of Fairfax, uncle Fonrose Wortham Jr. and many loving cousins.
A Celebration of Life and Hope for Susan will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, at Beargrass Christian Church in Louisville KY. Due to COVID the service was for family only it was live streamed and available for viewing via the Facebook page for Beargrass Christian Church or the Beargrass Christian Church YouTube page.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Comfort Care Hospice of Pelham Alabama at 245 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Suite 110, Pelham AL 35124 and/or Special Equestrians, 1215 Woodward Drive, Pelham AL 35124.

Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
https://www.facebook.com/BeargrassChristianChurch
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memories & Condolences

August 23, 2020
Thinking of you, Mrs. Wortham and Pat. Such an incredible loss I know you are feeling right now. I'm so very grateful for Beargrass and the upbringing we had at the church together. Our youth group and choir tours helped us develop a lifelong bond with each other, and Susan was certainly a part of it. God bless you through this difficult time of grief.
Roberta Ethington
Friend
August 22, 2020
So sorry to hear of Susan's passing. I have such good memories of the four of us playing and cutting up; we really did belong at the kids table. Susan's celebration of life service was lovely; there is such comfort in memories and pictures, so I shared one here.
Leeann Russell
Family
August 22, 2020
Jerry & I are so very sorry and send our condolences to you, Jeanette, and to Patrick and family. We loved the happy video of wonderful memories! Hugs, Jerry & Rita Maxwell
Rita Maxwell
Friend
August 20, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Love and peace to you all.
Wendy Kurnik Brady
Classmate
August 20, 2020
Susan and I were neighbors in Crossgate and grew up together. She was sweet and gentle and I am sorry to hear of her passing. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Debby Boutwell
Neighbor
