Susan Jeanette Collins, 54, native of Louisville, KY, passed away on Aug. 15, 2020, surrounded by family at her home in Birmingham, AL, after a long battle with cancer.

Susan was born Dec. 13, 1965 to Jeanette Russell Collins and Lilburn Glenn Collins. After graduating from Ballard High School and Northern Kentucky University, Susan made a career in the telecommunications industry, including stints with Nortel and ending with several positions with Cisco, most recently as Business Development Manager for VIP in the United States and Latin America. She was a tireless worker, a fiercely devoted friend, and she was always eager to help, serving her communities through various services and fundraisers. She loved traveling the world and spending free time riding her horse Pamela with friends and letting her dog Ava run free at her stable. She will be remembered for her deep love and devotion to her family and friends, her desire to always help others, her zest for life and her incredible sense of humor.

She was pre-deceased by her father Lilburn Glenn Collins, and her amazing adoptive father of 40 years Francis Wortham, both of whom loved her deeply. She is survived by her mother, Jeanette Russell Wortham of Louisville KY, brother Patrick Glenn Collins of Fairfax VA and her nieces Alexandra Constance Collins and Jennifer Anne Collins, also of Fairfax, uncle Fonrose Wortham Jr. and many loving cousins.

A Celebration of Life and Hope for Susan will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, at Beargrass Christian Church in Louisville KY. Due to COVID the service was for family only it was live streamed and available for viewing via the Facebook page for Beargrass Christian Church or the Beargrass Christian Church YouTube page.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Comfort Care Hospice of Pelham Alabama at 245 Cahaba Valley Parkway, Suite 110, Pelham AL 35124 and/or Special Equestrians, 1215 Woodward Drive, Pelham AL 35124.

