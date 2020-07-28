Sylvia Irene McLaughlin Pruitt, 75, of Yosemite, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
She is survived by her daughter, Loria Ann Pruitt; son, John Carlos (Melissa) Pruitt; brothers, Sherman (Louise) Hatter, David Wayne (Suzy) McLaughlin; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.