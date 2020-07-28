1/
Sylvia Irene (McLaughlin) Pruitt
Sylvia Irene McLaughlin Pruitt, 75, of Yosemite, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.
She is survived by her daughter, Loria Ann Pruitt; son, John Carlos (Melissa) Pruitt; brothers, Sherman (Louise) Hatter, David Wayne (Suzy) McLaughlin; eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
