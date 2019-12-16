Talmadge Winfrey Murphy, 90, of Liberty, KY passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Argyle, KY on Nov. 29, 1929 a son of the late Willie B. and Ora Katherine Wall Murphy.
He united in marriage to Wanda Mathews Murphy on Feb. 16, 1951.
Talmadge was a retired heavy-duty mechanic from Hinkle Contracting Corporation in 1994, He enjoyed hunting shooting skeet, NASCAR, mowing his yard and spending time with his family. He will be sorely missed by his family and community.
He is survived by his children, Kathy (Johnny Ray) Watson, of Liberty, Dempsey (Terri) Murphy, of Harrodsburg, Jeffrey (Renita) Murphy of Liberty, and Karen (Gary) Black, of Liberty; a nephew who was more like a son: Donald "Bud" (Kathy) Mathews, of Liberty; a sister, Iva Dean Price, of Casey County; 11 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death besides his parents and spouse was a granddaughter, Jennie Black Tarter; brothers, Russell Murphy and J.T. Murphy; and sisters, Maureen Durham and Shirley Spaw.
Visitation was held on Saturday Dec. 14, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday Dec. 14 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Johnny Maupin officiating. Burial was in the Rich Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 17, 2019