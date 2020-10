Tanya Ann Prewitt, 43 of Liberty, died Monday Oct. 5, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington.She is survived by her mother, Cheryl Ann Dunham Roy; spouse, Charles Ray Prewitt; and son, Hayden Michael Abston and (Haley Durham).Funeral services were Oct. 9 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Double Springs Cemetery.Online Condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com