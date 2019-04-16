Terri Lea Gilpin, 55, of Hudson, Fla., died Saturday April 6, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Scarlett Vanoy Marotta; children, Amanda Irene Fader, Taylor Kayleb Gilpin; sisters, Sherri Lynn Rodgers, Trina Kay Gilpin, Jessica Ann Woodrum; fiancé, Nathan Norman; three nieces; two nephews; and a granddaughter.
Funeral services were held April 13, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 17, 2019