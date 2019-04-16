Terry "Cobb" Allen, 67, of Liberty, died Thursday, April 11, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Vickie Lay Allen; three daughters, Francie Allen (Steve Blakeman), Heather (Steven) Brown, and Hannah (Tyler) Martin; son, Tyler (Melissa) VanAllen; brother, Jerry (Shellie) Allen; sisters, Carolyn (Ralph) Kearney, Wanda VanWeelden, Jeannie (David) Allen, and Dottie Gail (Gerald) Wethington; six grandchildren; and his mother-in-law, Doris Lay.
Funeral services and burial at Glenwood Cemetery were held privately.
Arrangements entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Apr. 17, 2019