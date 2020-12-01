Terry Hughes Shroyer, 60, of Bethelridge, Kentucky passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at his home following an extended illness.
He was born on July 22, 1960 in Brown County, Ohio, son of the late William Shroyer and Ruth Heller Shroyer. Terry was a dedicated and hardworking owner/operator of TLC Logging. He was also a custodian at the South Western High School in Liberty. Terry was a Christian of the Methodist faith and enjoyed being a Master Mason with the Mintonville Lodge #392. He was an outgoing, friendly and helpful person who was always willing to help others. His family considered him a "worthy man", a man who deserved to be honored and remembered in a loving way. He will be sadly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents; William and Ruth H. Shroyer, two brothers; Robert William Shroyer and Glenn "Skip" Shroyer and a brother-in-law; Norman Johns.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife; Angela Norvell Shroyer of Bethelridge, a brother; Michael Shroyer of Cincinnati, Ohio, and two sisters; Lynn (Mark) Thomas of Shelbyville, Indiana and Judy Johns of Rushville, Indiana as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews along with his beloved dog; Kyla and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Somerset Undertaking Company & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements for Mr. Terry H. Shroyer.