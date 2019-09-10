Terry Lee Gadberry, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home. He was 58 years of age.
Born on June 19, 1961, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Preston Taylor and Ora Mae Smith Gadberry. Terry was a maintenance worker at Somerset Wal-Mart and a member of Ferndale Baptist Church. He was a hard worker and enjoyed dirt track racing. Terry loved his family and his friends at Wal-Mart.
Survivors include two sisters, Linda Gail (Jesse) Hines and Joanna Fay (Gary) Evans, both of Liberty; two nieces, Stacy (Mike) Woodrum and Miranda (Adam) Hines, both of Liberty; one great-niece, Payton Mills; one great-nephew, Colton Hines; a special cousin, Billy Ray Dunkin; and his racing buddy, Deanna Howard.
Funeral services were 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Ferndale Baptist Church with Brother Larold Gosser, Brother David Terwilliger, and Brother Gary Evans officiating. Burial followed in Spaw Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Visitation continued from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Ferndale Baptist Church.
Terry's pallbearers were: Gary Evans, Jesse Hines, Adam Hines, Mike Woodrum, Billy Ray Dunkin, Colton Hines, and Mike Hines.
Terry's racing buddies served as honorary pallbearers.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Spaw Cemetery, C/o Mike and Wanda Hines, 1427 Poodle Doo Road, Liberty, Kentucky 42539.
Terry's funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 11, 2019