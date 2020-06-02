Thad Allen, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence. He was 93.
Born on May 22, 1927, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Henry and Lillie Buck Allen. Thad was a farmer and did carpentry work. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed building swings and playing croquet and horseshoes.
He is survived by his wife, Lorene Woods Allen, of Liberty; a daughter, Charlene West, of Liberty; a son, Neal Allen, of Liberty; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include two brothers, Garnett Allen, of Liberty, and Kermit Allen, of Hamilton, Ohio.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Ronald Allen; four sisters, Sophie Marple, Wadie Browning, Loshie Peck, and Margie Allen; and four brothers, Onsby Allen, Omer Allen, Franklin Allen, and Dee Allen.
A memorial service for Mr. Thad Allen will be held at a later date.
Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.