Thad Allen, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at his residence. He was 93.Born on May 22, 1927, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Henry and Lillie Buck Allen. Thad was a farmer and did carpentry work. He was of the Christian faith. He enjoyed building swings and playing croquet and horseshoes.He is survived by his wife, Lorene Woods Allen, of Liberty; a daughter, Charlene West, of Liberty; a son, Neal Allen, of Liberty; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include two brothers, Garnett Allen, of Liberty, and Kermit Allen, of Hamilton, Ohio.In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Ronald Allen; four sisters, Sophie Marple, Wadie Browning, Loshie Peck, and Margie Allen; and four brothers, Onsby Allen, Omer Allen, Franklin Allen, and Dee Allen.A memorial service for Mr. Thad Allen will be held at a later date.Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.