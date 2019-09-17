Thomas G "Tom" Clements

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Prayer Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Bernard Catholic Church
Obituary
Thomas G. "Tom" Clements of Knifley, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was 63 years of age.
Born May 9, 1956, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Arnold and Urial Wethington Clements. Tom was a retired sheet metal worker and a member of Saint Bernard Catholic Church. He loved Lindsey Wilson College Basketball. Tom had a sense of humor second to none.
Survivors include his wife, Onita Raines Clements, of Danville; one son, Noah G. (Amanda Hughes) Clements, of Georgetown; two daughters, Amanda Elizabeth Foster and Amber Diane Clements, both of Danville; one step-son, Bryan Sharp, of Danville; three brothers, John Clements, Larry Clements, and Clinton Clements, all of Clementsville; one sister, Diane (O.B.) Dickson of Gosport, Indiana; and five grandchildren, Xander, Ayden, Ryland, Myles, and Cersei.
In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by four brothers, Stanley, Dale, Charles, and Vernon Clements.
A funeral mass was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Saint Bernard Catholic Church with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with prayer services at 7 p.m.
Chris Wesley, Michael Wesley, Tony Thompson, Richie Wethington, Lisa Bell, Jordan Monday, Billy Clements, and Justin Smith served as Tom's pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.
Toms' funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 18, 2019
