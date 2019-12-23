Thomas L Godbey, 103, passed away Dec. 15, 2019, at his home in Mount Olive, Casey County, KY.
Tom was born Sept. 3, 1916 on Brown Ridge in Casey County, KY, the son of Jacob C. and Artie (Durham) Godbey. Tom owned a small trucking business and hauled agricultural lime, crushed stone and asphalt while living on the farm. On retirement he became a full time farmer and continued until being kicked by a cow and breaking his hip one month prior to his 100th birthday. He continued to live, with assistance, on the farm until his death. He was an avid storyteller, and his embellishments grew with age. He was a lifetime member of the Mount Olive Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Clytha E. (Salyers) Godbey and five siblings and their spouses, Irene (Chester) Eoff, William (Beulah) Godbey, Anna (Lelus) Sims, John (Betty) Godbey, and Jeff Godbey; plus two children: Lemetta Dause and Luther C and his wife Theresa Godbey and one granddaughter, Kelly Evatt.
He is survived by four children, Thomas (Evelyn) Godbey JR, Nancy Maddox, Geraldine (David) Floyd, and Jacqueline (John) Carman, ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Powell officiating. Burial was in Salyers Cemetery. Visitation was after 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 24, 2019