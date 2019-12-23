Thomas L. Godbey

Guest Book
  • "Our condolences to the family. May God undergird and..."
    - Gary Hamilton
  • "My dear friend, Tom, My thoughts and prayers are with you..."
    - Judy Gaddis
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Lisa Coats
  • "Im so sorry for the familys loss! He was my grandfather..."
    - Amy Godbey
  • "Tom I am so sorry for the loss of your Dad. I send my..."
    - Yolanda Lane Estes
Service Information
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home
5900 N. Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY
42553
(606)-423-3131
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home
5900 N. Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY 42553
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home
5900 N. Hwy 27
Science Hill, KY 42553
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Thomas L Godbey, 103, passed away Dec. 15, 2019, at his home in Mount Olive, Casey County, KY.
Tom was born Sept. 3, 1916 on Brown Ridge in Casey County, KY, the son of Jacob C. and Artie (Durham) Godbey. Tom owned a small trucking business and hauled agricultural lime, crushed stone and asphalt while living on the farm. On retirement he became a full time farmer and continued until being kicked by a cow and breaking his hip one month prior to his 100th birthday. He continued to live, with assistance, on the farm until his death. He was an avid storyteller, and his embellishments grew with age. He was a lifetime member of the Mount Olive Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Clytha E. (Salyers) Godbey and five siblings and their spouses, Irene (Chester) Eoff, William (Beulah) Godbey, Anna (Lelus) Sims, John (Betty) Godbey, and Jeff Godbey; plus two children: Lemetta Dause and Luther C and his wife Theresa Godbey and one granddaughter, Kelly Evatt.
He is survived by four children, Thomas (Evelyn) Godbey JR, Nancy Maddox, Geraldine (David) Floyd, and Jacqueline (John) Carman, ten grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Chapel of Morris & Hislope Funeral Home with Bro. Greg Powell officiating. Burial was in Salyers Cemetery. Visitation was after 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at Morris & Hislope Funeral Home.
Morris & Hislope Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.morrisandhislope.com
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.