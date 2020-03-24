Tim Bastin, 56, of Liberty, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his mother, Suzanne Streeval Bastin; his spouse, Jennifer Lea Walls Bastin; daughter, Natalie (Barry) Long; son, Daniel Bastin; and brother, Jeffrey Allen (Audrey) Bastin.
Funeral services were held March 20 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Glenwood Cemetery.
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 25, 2020