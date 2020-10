Or Copy this URL to Share

Online condolences may be expressed at Timothy Garnett Pittman, 54, of Yosemite, died Sunday Oct. 18, 2020.He is survived by his mother, Joyce Hogue (Kenneth) Sharp; daughter, Nicole (Shon) Ardoin; brothers, Gregory Lee (Patricia) Pittman, Aaron Bruce Pittman, Eddie Ray (Jessica) Sharp; and a grandson.Graveside services were held Oct. 22 at Valley Oak Cemetery. Burial was in the Valley Oak Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com

