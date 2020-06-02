Treonna Wethington, of Russell Springs, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at her residence. She was 44.
Born on Aug. 5, 1975, in Liberty, Kentucky, she was the daughter of Joel Wethington, 1st, and Brenda Sue Eads Wethington. Treonna was a homemaker. She enjoyed horse riding, cooking, karaoke, and classic country music.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Steve Pyles; two daughters, Joy Kurtz, of Bethelridge, and Dixie Wilham, of Somerset; a son, Matthew (Christina) Wethington, of Windsor; and five grandchildren, Glenn, Nevaeh, Brayden, Athanasia, and Jaxon. Other survivors include her grandmother, Rebia Brockman, of Windsor; three sisters, Gwen (Phillip) Davidson, of Campbellsville, Jodi Wethington of Bradfordsville, and Dakota (Avi) Salyers, of Russell Springs; and two brothers, Joel (Brenda) Wethington, 2nd, and Lorne Luttrell, of Windsor.
Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Bowmer Cemetery with Bro. Stan Milby officiating.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home at PO Box 188, Liberty, KY 42539, to assist with Treonna's headstone fund.
Arrangements for Treonna Wethington are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.