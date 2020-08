Trinity Eads

Trinity Starr Eads was born and passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington.She is survived by her parents: Christopher Eads and Bethany Stacy; brothers, Aiden Cecil Matthew Stacy, Conner Isaiah Wyatt Stacy; sister, Raven Isabelle Marie Stacy; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Mary Belle Wethington; paternal grandmother, Tabitha Allen; maternal great-grandparents, Paul Wethington, and Joyce Cochran; paternal great-grandparents, Tim McDonald and Teresa Anderson; paternal great-great-grandparents, Mary Jo McDonald and Rethea Eads; and uncles, Jacob Eads, David Acoya, and Jeremy Wethington.Private services were held for immediate family only.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.