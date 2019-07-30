Velma Eveline "Nan" Derringer Allen, 92, of Fairview, Indiana, died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at her residence.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Stanley) Franzone; sister, Joyce Atwood; son-in-law, John Griffin; five grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Aug. 3, at 11 a.m. in the Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry Street Vevay, Indiana 47043.
Burial will follow in the Olive Branch Cemetery, Bear Branch, Indiana.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2, at the Haskell & Morrison Funeral Home, 208 Ferry Street Vevay, Indiana 47043.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019