Velma Faye Bastin

Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Velma Faye Bastin, 81, previously from Casey County, died Monday, June 17, 2019, at IU Health Tipton Hospital in Tipton, Indiana.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy (Melody) Patterson; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Other survivors include step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held June 21 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Salyers Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on June 26, 2019
