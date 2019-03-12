Veltha Louise Atwood, 86, of Liberty, died Monday March 4, 2019, at Liberty Care Center.
She is survived by her daughter, Connie (Jim) Murphy; sons, Marion (Audrey) Atwood, Michael Atwood; sister, Vallie Jean Murphy; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were March 7 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Caney Fork Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49 P.O. Box 238
Liberty, KY 42539-0238
(606) 787-6211
Published in The Casey County News on Mar. 13, 2019