Verlin Dee Monday
Verlin Dee Monday, 79, of Anderson, IN, went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020 at 2:22 p.m. at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on Aug. 2, 1940, in Casey County, the son of Claude and Emily (Derringer) Monday. Dee had lived there until he moved to Anderson, IN in 1966.
He retired from Guide Lamp Division of General Motors in 1999, having worked in production.
Dee was a faithful member of the New Hope Trinity Pentecostal Holiness Church for 54 years.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he had served for 8 years.
Dee is survived by his wife, Mildred (Murphy) Monday, whom he married on March 4, 1966; daughters, Tammy (James) Coppage, of Greensburg, KY and Peggy Monday of Anderson; grandsons, Casey (Joy) Coppage and Aaron (Emma) Coppage, both of Liberty, KY; great-granddaughters, Lily, Mia, and Norah Coppage, all of Liberty, KY; brother, Herlin (Veldean) Monday, of Liberty, KY; brother-in-law who he thought of as a brother, Walter Murphy, Liberty, KY; brother-in-law, Ray Hatton, Berea, KY; several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Thelbert, Glen, Clevie, Jesse, and Hack; sisters, Beatrice Hatton, Edyth Monday, and Irene Taylor.
Visitation was held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd Street, Anderson, IN 46013, from 4 to 8 p.m. and visitation will be at the McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, 752 Campbellsville Street, Liberty, KY, 42539 on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 4 to 9 p.m.
Services will be held at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., with Rev. Clifton Smith and Rev. Landal Smith officiating.
Burial will take place immediately following the service at Caney Fork Cemetery, Liberty, Kentucky.
Local arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

Published in The Casey County News from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
AUG
7
Funeral
02:00 PM
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
