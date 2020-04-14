Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty 752 Campbellsville Street Liberty , KY 42539 (606)-787-6219 Visitation 4:30 PM - 7:30 PM drive-thru" visitation PLEASE DO NOT EXIT YOUR VEHICLE McKinney-Brown Funeral Home View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vernon Lee Wilson, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his residence. He was 83.

Born on April 30, 1936, in Casey County, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Oscar and Virgie Walls Wilson. He retired after forty-two years of working at Arvin's Industries. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, ginseng digging, playing poker, dry land fishing, and working in the garden.

Vernon is survived by five daughters, Sheila (Quinton) Hall of Lanexa, Virginia, Twyla (Jamie) Thomas, of Stanford, Melita (Robert) Luckins, of Franklin, Indiana, Matana (Dale) Poff, of Liberty, and Verna (Curtis) Chaffin, of Nancy; twenty-four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include a sister, Rosemary Shoaf, of Liberty; five brothers, Lester Wilson, Lloyd (Josephine) Wilson, Garland (Carol) Wilson, David (Judy) Wilson, and Earl (Brenda) Wilson, all of Liberty; three step-sons; three step-daughters; and two special friends, May Watson, of Franklin, Indiana and Pauline Wilson, of Liberty.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a special friend, Wanda Gilford.

Due to efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and recent requirements implemented by the Office of Governor Andy Beshear and The Funeral Directors Association of Kentucky, funeral services were performed privately for family only. The funeral was officiated by Bro. Johnny Maupin with interment following at Poplar Springs Cemetery.

There was a "drive-thru" visitation on Monday, April 13, 2020, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Visitors paid their respects from their vehicles and were given a memorial folder to keep. Funeral services were live-streamed at 11 a.m. Tuesday on the Facebook page for McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Poplar Spring Cemetery Fund at 3945 Dry Ridge Road, Liberty, Kentucky, 42539.

