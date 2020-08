Vernon Lynch, 63, of Liberty, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Baptist Health Lexington.He is survived by his brothers, Bruce (Becky) Lynch, Stephen (Karen Sue) Lynch of Dunnville; sister, Lisa (Chris) Pierce; two nephews and one niece.Funeral services were Aug. 13 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Cold Springs Cemetery.Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.