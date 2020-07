Vina Manell Martin, 77, of Stanford, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Stanford Care and Rehab.She is survived by her daughter, Penelope Pennington; sister, Gladys Piercy; and three grandchildren.No services will be held at this time.Cremation rites were honored by McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.