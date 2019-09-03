Violetta Maxine Buis Roy, of Liberty, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Casey County Hospital. She was 97 years of age.
Born on Oct. 30, 1921, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late John Arvil and Mary Ellen Gilpin Buis. Maxine was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and Valley Oak Baptist Church. She retired from the Casey County School System after 31.56 years of being an English teacher.
Survivors include one son, Larry Roy ,of Liberty; one granddaughter, Tracie (Keith) Emerson, of Windsor; two great-grandchildren, Morgan Brooke Emerson and Macie Elizabeth Emerson; and several other loving family members.
In addition to her parents, Maxine was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luther Roy, who passed away on March 12, 1987; and one brother, Huel (Lois) Buis.
The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Chuck Woodcock officiating. Burial was in Rich Hill Cemetery.
The family received friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Valley Oak Baptist Church c/o Mary Lou Carman at 217 Oak Hill Road Bethelridge, Kentucky 42516.
Pallbearers were Keith Emerson, Wendell Emerson, Bill Salyers, James Salyers, Anthony Salyers and Neal Weddle. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Salyers, Jason Weddle, Shane Salyers, Daryl Gardner, JA Salyers, Vernon Roy, Chester Watson, Chris Salyers and Sherril Lay.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Sept. 4, 2019