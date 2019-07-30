Virgil Bastin, 94, of Middleburg, KY died Friday July 26, 2019 at the Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his spouse, Frankie Marie Jones Bastin; daughters, Charlotte (Gary) King, Wilma Jean (Larry) Caudill; son, Kenny (Betty Jo) Bastin; eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held July 29 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Middleburg Cemetery, with military rites performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 31, 2019