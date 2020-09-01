Virginia Lee Durham Bray, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020, at the age of 82.

Virginia was born on Sept. 7, 1937, to Hershel and Lena Durham in Eubank, Kentucky.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Venus Durham, and Enda Morena; and brother, Bennie Durham.

Virginia attended Eastern Kentucky University, graduating with an education degree. She began her teaching career at Waynesburg Elementary and continued her love for teaching at Lakota Local School in West Chester, Ohio for 35 years. Virginia was loved by her students and fellow teachers.

Virginia also enjoyed playing piano for her Church, spending time with her family, traveling and reading books. Virginia was awarded the honor of being a Kentucky Colonel.

Virginia is survived by her sister, Phyllis Durham Mullins; family members, Angela, Lisa, Jeff, Patty, Tony, Theresa, Shonda, Stephen and Pamela; and great-nieces and -nephews. Virginia will be missed dearly by her family and friends.

Visitation was held at Pilot Church, 4420 KY-328, Eubank, KY 42567, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Masks and Social distancing were required.

Barnett, Demrow, and Friend Funeral Home handled services. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Southwest Ohio.

