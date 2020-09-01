1/1
Virginia Lee (Durham) Bray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia Lee Durham Bray, of West Chester, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2020, at the age of 82.
Virginia was born on Sept. 7, 1937, to Hershel and Lena Durham in Eubank, Kentucky.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Venus Durham, and Enda Morena; and brother, Bennie Durham.
Virginia attended Eastern Kentucky University, graduating with an education degree. She began her teaching career at Waynesburg Elementary and continued her love for teaching at Lakota Local School in West Chester, Ohio for 35 years. Virginia was loved by her students and fellow teachers.
Virginia also enjoyed playing piano for her Church, spending time with her family, traveling and reading books. Virginia was awarded the honor of being a Kentucky Colonel.
Virginia is survived by her sister, Phyllis Durham Mullins; family members, Angela, Lisa, Jeff, Patty, Tony, Theresa, Shonda, Stephen and Pamela; and great-nieces and -nephews. Virginia will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Visitation was held at Pilot Church, 4420 KY-328, Eubank, KY 42567, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 from 1:30 p.m. until time of funeral service at 2 p.m. Masks and Social distancing were required.
Barnett, Demrow, and Friend Funeral Home handled services. Donations may be sent to Hospice of Southwest Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Pilot Church (Family only)
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Pilot Church (Family only)
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnett, Demrow & Friend Funeral Home
545 KY Hwy 328 West
Waynesburg, KY 40489
(606) 379-2011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 31, 2020
Our heart-felt condolences to Miss Virginia's family and friends. Our family got to know Miss Virginia as a neighbor and after having our daughter, she was always check in with us asking how we and the baby was doing. We will miss her.

The Harris family
Gary Harris
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
Condolences to Virginia's family. She, Lema Mullins, Bobbie Jean McKinney, and I were best of friends during our four years at Memorial High School, graduating in 1955. She wanted to attend our HS class reunion last fall but couldn't, and had hopes of attending the next one. There will be an even larger reunion one day, good friend. Phyllis (Smallwood) Emerson-MacCalla
Phyllis Emerson-MacCalla
Classmate
August 28, 2020
On behalf of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, the Order offers its deepest condolences and is proud of a life well lived by Colonel Bray.

Colonel heather Campbell
Director of Colonel Relations
Heather Campbell
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved