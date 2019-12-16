Virginia Lee Salyers Williams, 92, of Liberty, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Casey County Hospital. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on June 5, 1927 a daughter of the late Orvil and Stella Masie Jones Salyers.
Virginia was the widow of Ernest Carl Williams who passed away on Oct. 1, 2006.
Virginia was a retired inventory specialist with Baptist East in Louisville, a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olive Christian Church.
She is survived by her son, Daniel Carl and (Nancy) Williams, of Morganton, N.C.; brother, Orvil Salyers Jr of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister, Margaret Yvonne Ennis, of Tacoma, Wash.; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and spouse was her son Bruce Phillip Williams, a brother Charles Salyers and a sister Edna Robertson.
Visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 18, 2019 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Greg Powell officiating. Burial was in the Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Casey County News on Dec. 17, 2019