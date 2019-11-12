Wanda Estes, 80, of Burnside, died Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset.
She is survived by her husband, Howard Estes; sons, John Estes, Tony (Liz) Estes, Michael Estes; daughter, Connie Estes; brother, Gary Holt; sister, Shirley Godbey; nine grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 10, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Middleburg Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 13, 2019