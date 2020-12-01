1/1
Wanda Faye Terry
Wanda Faye Brown Terry, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home. She was 85.
Born on Oct. 11, 1935, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late James Wilbur and Eula Edwards Brown. Wanda was retired from Cincinnati Sub Zero. She enjoyed traveling. She was a member of Rich Hill Christian Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Carla Ann Elliott Byrd, of Hustonville; two sons, Donald Dean Terry, of Lakeside, California and Rickey Gene (Maria Victoria) Terry, of Liberty. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dixie Rae Wilcher, of Cincinnati, Edwina Mae Rodgers, of Liberty, and Deborah Kay Woodall, of Danville; and a brother, J.C. Brown, of Liberty.
In addition to her parents, Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Junior Ray Terry, who passed away on May 3, 1962; an infant son, Michael Terry; a sister, Patricia Brown; four brothers, Donald Dean Brown, Dowell Gene Brown, Leon Brown, and Phillip Brown; and her step-mother, Dorothy Brown.
Due to statewide COVID restrictions, the funeral service for Ms. Terry will be held privately for family only.
Arrangements for Ms. Wanda Terry are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at http://www.mckinneybrown.com.

Published in The Casey County News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
