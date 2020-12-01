Wanda Faye Brown Terry, of Liberty, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home. She was 85.
Born on Oct. 11, 1935, in Casey County, Kentucky, she was a daughter of the late James Wilbur and Eula Edwards Brown. Wanda was retired from Cincinnati Sub Zero. She enjoyed traveling. She was a member of Rich Hill Christian Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Carla Ann Elliott Byrd, of Hustonville; two sons, Donald Dean Terry, of Lakeside, California and Rickey Gene (Maria Victoria) Terry, of Liberty. Other survivors include eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; three sisters, Dixie Rae Wilcher, of Cincinnati, Edwina Mae Rodgers, of Liberty, and Deborah Kay Woodall, of Danville; and a brother, J.C. Brown, of Liberty.
In addition to her parents, Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Junior Ray Terry, who passed away on May 3, 1962; an infant son, Michael Terry; a sister, Patricia Brown; four brothers, Donald Dean Brown, Dowell Gene Brown, Leon Brown, and Phillip Brown; and her step-mother, Dorothy Brown.
Due to statewide COVID restrictions, the funeral service for Ms. Terry will be held privately for family only.
Arrangements for Ms. Wanda Terry are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at http://www.mckinneybrown.com.