Wanda Jean Moore Tillett, 71, of Geneva, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Baptist Health in Lexington, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband, Carles Tillett; daughters, Stacy (Randy) Caudill, Tonya (Robbie) Todd; son, Jamie Tillett; sisters, Joyce (Larry) Moore, Rita (Jackie) Owens, and Judy (Tommy) Terry; brother, Donald (Mary Alice) Moore; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held June 27at Green River Pentecostal Church. Burial was in Buffalo Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 3, 2019