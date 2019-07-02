Wanda Jean (Moore) Tillett

Service Information
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street Post Office Box 188
Liberty, KY
42539
(606)-787-6219
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Green River Pentecostal Church
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Green River Pentecostal Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Green River Pentecostal Church
Obituary
Wanda Jean Moore Tillett, 71, of Geneva, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at Baptist Health in Lexington, surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her husband, Carles Tillett; daughters, Stacy (Randy) Caudill, Tonya (Robbie) Todd; son, Jamie Tillett; sisters, Joyce (Larry) Moore, Rita (Jackie) Owens, and Judy (Tommy) Terry; brother, Donald (Mary Alice) Moore; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held June 27at Green River Pentecostal Church. Burial was in Buffalo Springs Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on July 3, 2019
