Wayne M. Beebe, Sr., 78, of Liberty, died Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at his home.He is survived by his wife, Carol Sue Reynolds Beebe; daughters, Donna Sue (Wesley) Cox, Tammie Lynn Smith; son, Wayne M. (Christy Riggs) Beebe, Jr.; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.The funeral service was held Nov. 19 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in Mt. Washington Baptist Cemetery, 6325 Scotts Ridge Road, Raywick, KY.