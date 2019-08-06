Wayne Payton, 62, of Liberty, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Casey County Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle Wethington Payton; daughter, Kristi Marie (Loyd) Payton Dye; son, Bradley Scott Payton; four brothers, Robert Payton, Keith (Regina) Payton, Chuck (Kelly) Payton, Timmy Payton of McKinney; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Aug. 5, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial followed in St. Bernard Cemetery.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 7, 2019