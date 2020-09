Wendy Burris Van Lenten, 65, of Danville, Kentucky, formerly of Liberty, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.She is survived by her husband, Allen Van Lenten; daughter, Alitta (Chris) Burris Evans;brother, Marion Hall (Vera) Burris; and two grandchildren.The funeral service was held Aug. 27 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Casey County Memorial Gardens.Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.