Wendy Burris Van Lenten, 65, of Danville, Kentucky, formerly of Liberty, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Van Lenten; daughter, Alitta (Chris) Burris Evans;brother, Marion Hall (Vera) Burris; and two grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Aug. 27 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.