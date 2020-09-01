1/
Wendy (Burris) Van Lenten
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wendy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wendy Burris Van Lenten, 65, of Danville, Kentucky, formerly of Liberty, died Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Van Lenten; daughter, Alitta (Chris) Burris Evans;brother, Marion Hall (Vera) Burris; and two grandchildren.
The funeral service was held Aug. 27 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in Casey County Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Casey County News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved