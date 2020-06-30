Wilford "Earl" Randolph age 90, passed from this life Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Hospice of Lake Cumberland.

Earl was born September 11, 1929, in Middleburg, Kentucky to the late Wilford Randolph and Annie Pearl Richardson Randolph.

He was a member of Somerset First Church of the Nazarene for 55 plus years and he loved to build his model railroad, flea market, fish, playing his guitar, gardening. Earl previously worked as a Columnist at Casey County Newspaper for 50 years. He was an Army Veteran where he proudly served his country. He married his wife Della Mae Lyons Randolph on November 12, 1949.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 58 years, Della Randolph, brother, Horace Randolph, sisters, Christine Randolph Baugh, Maxine Randolph Wesley, Xerine Randolph, one infant child, Charlene June Randolph.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his daughter, Garnetta Taylor (Dennis Saylor) of Eubank, Ky; a grandchild, Deborah (Debbie) Thompson and a great-grandchild, Timothy James (T.J.) Thompson, along with a special friend, James Wesley of Science Hill, Ky.

Visitation was Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of the Southern Oaks Funeral Home. A funeral service began at 11 a.m. with Bro. Mike Grant and Bro. Larry Nichols officiating.

Burial was in the Whitis Cemetery in Nancy, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wilford Earl Randolph Memorial Fund.

Military Honors will be conducted by American Legion Honor Guard Post #38.

Southern Oaks Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Wilford "Earl" Randolph.

