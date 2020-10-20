William Clifton "Duck" Wethington, Sr., of Clementsville, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital. He was 86 years of age.
Born on April 30, 1934, in Clementsville, KY, he was a son of the late Alphonsus "Duck" Wethington and Angela "Ann" Wethington. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran and 1960 Bellarmine University graduate. He retired from the purchasing department at Dupont in Louisville. He enjoyed the outdoors including hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed betting the horse races. Mr. Wethington was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church. He was a former PTA President at Guardian Angels Parish Schools in Louisville.
Survivors include three sons, William C. Wethington, Jr. (and wife, Fay) of Taylorsville, Gerry Wethington of Clementsville, and Greg Wethington of Louisville; one daughter, Beth (Steve) Oppel of Fisherville; six grandchildren, Brandee Wethington, Jessica Whitlock, Jacob Wethington, Alexandria Wethington, Cody Oppel, and Leah Oppel; three great-grandchildren, Skylar, Austin, and Amelia; and step-grandchildren, Anjelica Gash and Rebecca Gash.
In addition to his parents, Clifton was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty-Lou Gordon Wethington, who passed away on Sept. 4, 2019; and siblings, Jim "Duck" Wethington, Elaine Wethington, and Anna Jean Williams.
Mass of Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church with Father George Otuma officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with military honors by the Casey County Veterans Honor Guard.
The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with prayer services at 7 p.m.
Brian Peake, Cody Oppel, Jacob Wethington, John Wethington, Tom Wethington, Jim Bolton, and Steve Oppel will serve as his pallbearers.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Disabled American Veterans
, c/o Wade Durham, 2001 Calvary Ridge Road, Yosemite, KY 42566.
Mr. Wethington's arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with an online guestbook and video tribute available at www.mckinneybrown.com.