William "Floyd" Grider, Sr., 87, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at his residence.

Born on July 9, 1931, in Casey County, he was a son of the late George Frank and Ruth Douglas Grider. Floyd was a farmer. He also worked at Casey County Hospital for ten years as a Janitor and was a school bus driver for the Casey County School System for ten years, as well. He also built wagon flats for several years. Floyd was a faithful member of Stanford Church of God. He was a fun-loving person that enjoyed fishing and coon hunting.

He is survived by a daughter, Linda (and Jr. Edwards) Grider Kidd of Liberty; a son, Charles (and Mary Ann) Grider of Elkhorn; six grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. Other survivors include four sisters, Roberta Wells of Georgia; Beulah York of Stamping Ground, Lucy Watson of Fishersville and Margie (and Harold) Buis of Yosemite.

In addition to his parents, Floyd is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dortha Coker Grider, who passed away on March 26, 2017; a son, William Floyd Grider, Jr.; a granddaughter, Stephanie Johnson; a sister, Lula Mae Grider; and four brothers, Jessie Grider, Kenneth Grider, Harlis Grider and George Grider.

The funeral service was held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home with Bro. Mike Sparkman officiating. Burial followed in Casey County Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.

Mr. Grider's pallbearers were Daniel Kidd, Steven Kidd, Andrew Kidd, Jacob Kid, Charlie Grider, John Lowe, Brandon Hare and Dylan Johnson.

Memorial contributions of sympathy may be made to the at National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

Arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.

