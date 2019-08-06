William Thomas Gilpin, 85, of Liberty, died Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 at his residence.
He is survived by his sons, Jonathan (Holly) Gilpin, Stuart (Sarah) Clements; daughter, Melissa Dudley; sister, Emogene Brummitt; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Aug. 6 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Glenwood Cemetery with Military Rites performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 7, 2019