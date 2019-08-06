William Gilpin

William Thomas Gilpin, 85, of Liberty, died Sunday Aug. 4, 2019 at his residence.
He is survived by his sons, Jonathan (Holly) Gilpin, Stuart (Sarah) Clements; daughter, Melissa Dudley; sister, Emogene Brummitt; and three grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Aug. 6 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Glenwood Cemetery with Military Rites performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Published in The Casey County News on Aug. 7, 2019
