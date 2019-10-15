Bill Hale, age 85, of Marine City, MI, went to be with his Lord on September 30, 2019. He was born in Liberty, Kentucky on February 1, 1934 to the late Frebert and Opal Hale. Bill served his country in the United States Air Force, then earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Kentucky. He spent his entire professional career with Ford Motor Company as an industrial engineer. Upon retirement, he stayed in MI, as his love for boating held him there. He also enjoyed auto racing and playing the fiddle. Bill was an active member of Columbus Bible Church and a regular participant at the senior center of Marine City.
He is survived by his brothers: Jerry (Sally) of Danville, KY, Willard (Barbara) of Indianapolis, IN and sister-in-law Mona Hale of Hustonville. He was a wonderful uncle to Dan, Dennis, Nelson, Evan, Larry Hale and Myra Steele. He was preceded in death by his brother, Arvin Coy Hale.
The family will observe a celebration of life at 2 p.m. on October 19 at Poplar Grove Church. Bartle funeral home is taking care of the arrangements.
Published in The Casey County News on Oct. 16, 2019