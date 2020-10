William Lee "Bill" Taylor, 81, of Liberty, died Thursday Oct. 8, 2020, at the Casey County Hospital.He is survived by his daughter, Robin (Jeff) Lawless; son, Michael Taylor; brother, Joe (Judy) Taylor; sisters, Anna Lou Norfleet, Sue (Junior) Derringer, Wanda (Roger) Price; and five grandchildren.Funeral services were Oct. 10 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Valley Oak Cemetery.Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com