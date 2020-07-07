William Richard Lynn, 71, of Russell Springs, died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Lynn; daughters, Renae (Stacy) Grant, Sheila Martin; sisters, Jane Troxtell, Nancy Burton, Donna Gail Perry, Judy Brown; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service was held July 7 at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. Burial was in South Fork Cemetery. Military honors were performed by the Casey County Honor Guard.
Arrangements were entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home.