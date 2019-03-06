Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Dean" Rigney Sr.. View Sign

William "Dean" Rigney Sr, 59, of Belton, TX, formerly of Liberty, KY went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Temple, TX.

Dean was born on Sept. 23, 1959 in Lexington, KY to the late William Earl Rigney and Anna Mae Lovely.

Dean was a devoted Christian family man who worked extremely hard and was known by all to be a "Jack of all trades and the Master of Many" and "the rock" for his loved ones to lean on.

Dean is survived by: wife of 38 years, Dee Rigney; two sons, W. Dean (Ashley) Rigney Jr. and Daniel (Kristin) Rigney and one daughter, Dana Rigney, one granddaughter, Madison Rigney. He also leaves five brothers, Gene (Ann) Rigney, Jimmy Brown, Virgil Lee (Juanita) Shuler, Kenneth (Beckie) Rigney and Billy Rigney and numerous relatives and friends.

Dean is preceded in death by one sister, Janice Miller; two brothers, Coy Rigney Sr. and Frank Lovely and two special angels.

A Memorial Service was held in Belton, TX

Memorials be made to Helping Hands of Belton (

