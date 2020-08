William "Billy Ray" Wethington, 75, of Liberty, Kentucky, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center.He is survived by his brothers, Terry (Carol) Wethington, Joey (Belinda) Wethington, Robin (Syrilla) Wethington, Kevin (Anna Jean) Wethington; sisters, Arlene (Stan) Cohen, Julita Patten, Sandy Wolford; and brother-in-law, Jimmy Whitt.Funeral mass was held July 31, at St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial was in St. Bernard Cemetery.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to McKinney-Brown Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.mckinneybrown.com.