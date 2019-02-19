Willis C Perry

Willis C. Perry, 81, of Nineveh, passed away on Feb. 5, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1937 in Middleburg, Kentucky, to the late Thomas David and Annie Mae Perry.
He retired from Allison's after 27-and-a-half years as a machine repairman. He later worked for Link-Belt for six years.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta "Bobbi" Perry; sons, Michael A. Perry and Timothy J. Perry; step children, Dina M. Kulke and Dion H. Walter; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Lydie F. Spears, Karen K. Brown, and David Perry.
Visitation was 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral service was conducted at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. Burial was in Washington Park East Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com
Published in The Casey County News on Feb. 20, 2019
