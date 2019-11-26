Wilma Floyd

Service Information
BARTLE FUNERAL HOME INC - Liberty
142 KY Hwy 49
Liberty, KY
42539-0238
(606)-787-6211
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Wilma Floyd, 90, of Waynesburg, died Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at the Casey County Hospital.
She is survived by her sons, Randy (Imogene) Floyd, Roger (Valorie) Floyd, Ricky (Donna) Floyd; daughter, Renita (Rick) Dear; brothers, Lynndale Hatter, James Arnold Hatter; sisters, Reba Phillippe, Joan Spears, Dianne Sims; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Nov. 25 at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Salyers Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on Nov. 27, 2019
