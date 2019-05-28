Wilma Irene Justet, 72, of Bolivar, MO, passed away on Thursday May 16, 2019, at Cox South Hospital.
She was born in Liberty, KY, on May 20, 1946, a daughter of the late William Oliver Lee and Birdie Mae Turpin Lee.
Irene was a business owner and of the Baptist Faith.
Survivors include: her spouse: Bo Hage; four brothers, Marvin (Pat) Lee, of Hustonville, KY, Bradley (Nancy) Lee of Monrovia, IN, Denver (Kim) Lee, of Fortville, IN, and Wince (Sharon) Lee, of Georgetown, KY; and two sisters, Christine (Phillip) Dean, of Liberty, and Teresa (Jim) Coffman, of Liberty, KY.
Preceding her in death besides her parents and nine siblings: Gay Markwell, Bill Lee, Renia Taylor, Dovie Mays, Elna Cummins, Mable Wilcher, Evi Lee, Dave Lee and an infant brother.
Visitation was held at 11 a.m. Saturday May 25, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Bartle Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Wince Lee officiated. Burial was in the Poplar Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bartlefuneralhome.com
Published in The Casey County News on May 29, 2019