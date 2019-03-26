"Arch" McKown, 80, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. He was the son of the late Archibald James McKown and the late Thelma Robison McKown.

Arch loved being with his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Jane McKown, of Port Deposit, MD; his daughter, Beatrice Hiner (Michael), of Cataula, GA, and their children, Shawn and Lindsay Hiner, of North Wales, PA; his daughter, Charlotta Turner (Scott), and their children, Kelly and Nate Turner, of New York City, NY; and his son, Archibald C. McKown (Sarah Merritt), and their children, A.J. and Andrew McKown, of Baltimore, MD. Arch is also survived by his sister, Gloria McKown, of Chalfont, PA; and his former wife, Hella DÃ¶hne, of Allentown, PA, the mother of his children.

Arch lived life to the fullest. He was an avid runner, rock climber, hiker, and accomplished cave mapper and explorer. He was always looking to the skies; he was an active birder and loved astronomy. Arch was an artist and teacher of 2D and 3D media. This included painting, drawing, stone carving, and building his own foundry to create bronze castings and sculpture. He enjoyed a lifelong love of jazz and classical music and played the drums, guitar, and viola.

Arch received his Bachelor's degree in Liberal Arts from Ursinus College, Collegeville, PA. He received his Master's Degree in Healthcare Administration from St. Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA. He served in the U.S. Army Intelligence during the Vietnam War era, stationed in Germany.

Arch had a successful career in the pharmaceutical industry prior to retiring in 1998. He had a strong interest in many areas and liked to fully explore and investigate them from all angles. His most recent endeavor was in understanding the origin of Middle East conflicts.

The family is grateful to the staff at Johns Hopkins Medical Center for their outstanding care of Arch who fought Aplastic Anemia and MDS through his last decade. We are especially appreciative of the care by his physician, Dr. Robert Brodsky, MD, and Trent Cunningham, RN.

Viewing will be held at 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 S. Queen St., Rising Sun, MD 21911.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

â€¢ The Red Cross (https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/),

â€¢ The AA-MDS International Foundation (https://www.aamds.org/donate/tribute),

â€¢ The Cornell Lab of Ornithology (https://www.birds.cornell.edu/home/give/),

â€¢ The ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/).

